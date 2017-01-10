High Market Cap Stock of the Day – America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: AMX), with a large market cap of 41493.82. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is in the industry Wireless Communications and sector Technology. The home country is Mexico, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/12/2001. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s price right now is 12.7 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.92% and for the month at 2.54%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.51%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.73%. The 52 week high reached -18.39% and the low went to 16.73%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.03%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.34%, and for the quarter it has been 9.94%. For the half year, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has seen performance at 5.91%. For the year to date it is 1.03%, so does a target price of 13.37 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.74, combined with a forward P/E of 15.76. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.08, P/S is 0.95, P/B is 5.1, P/cash is 48.47 and finally P/Free cash flow is 70.84.

With a current trading price of 12.7, the company has a dividend yield of 2.13%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.43, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 70.40% after being -21.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -14.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 27.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 174.40%.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.20%, and return of investment of 13.40%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0.45. However America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 36.10%, with the operating margin at 12.40%. A healthy profit margin of 3.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 13.79%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 12.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3267.23, with the number of shares float at 913.91.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4690.63, with the volume today at 499837. The related volume is 0.61. The day high today has been -6.07% and the low, 15.25%. The GAP is -0.47%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.