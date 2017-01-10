High Market Cap Stock of the Day – American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is American Airlines Group Inc., (NASDAQ: AAL), with a large market cap of 24224.54. American Airlines Group Inc. is in the industry Major Airlines and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/27/2005. American Airlines Group Inc.’s price right now is 47.98 (a change of 1.91% and change from open, 2.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.80% and for the month at 2.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.41%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 27.30%. The 52 week high reached -5.25% and the low went to 94.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.84%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.23%, and for the quarter it has been 25.10%. For the half year, American Airlines Group Inc. has seen performance at 51.93%. For the year to date it is 0.84%, so does a target price of 53.33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether American Airlines Group Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 5.06, combined with a forward P/E of 10.44. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.61, P/B is 5.63, P/cash is 3.59 and finally P/Free cash flow is 302.81.

With a current trading price of 47.98, the company has a dividend yield of 0.85%, representing a payout ratio of 4.20%. The EPS is at 9.31, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -19.28% after being 182.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 57.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -43.90%.

American Airlines Group Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 119.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.30%, and return of investment of 34.90%. Long term debt is 4.91, with total debt totaling 5.32. However American Airlines Group Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 36.10%, with the operating margin at 14.00%. A healthy profit margin of 14.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 514.54, with the number of shares float at 513.21.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7065.58, with the volume today at 950409. The related volume is 0.79. The day high today has been -5.25% and the low, 22.52%. The GAP is -0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.