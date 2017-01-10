High Market Cap Stock of the Day – American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is American Express Company, (NYSE: AXP), with a large market cap of 69293.56. American Express Company is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. American Express Company’s price right now is 76.8 (a change of 1.24% and change from open, 0.37%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.52% and for the month at 1.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.96%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.90%. The 52 week high reached 0.33% and the low went to 55.73%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.84%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.55%, and for the quarter it has been 23.35%. For the half year, American Express Company has seen performance at 23.18%. For the year to date it is 2.84%, so does a target price of 73.88 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether American Express Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.43, combined with a forward P/E of 13.54. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.04, P/S is 2.09, P/B is 3.32, P/cash is 27.45 and finally P/Free cash flow is 13.45.

With a current trading price of 76.8, the company has a dividend yield of 1.69%, representing a payout ratio of 21.00%. The EPS is at 5.65, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -2.34% after being -9.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.70%.

American Express Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 25.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.40%, and return of investment of 4.00%. Long term debt is 2.14, with total debt totaling 4.82. However American Express Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 74.30%, with the operating margin at 25.40%. A healthy profit margin of 16.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 913.44, with the number of shares float at 912.13.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4626.42, with the volume today at 2059901. The related volume is 2.56. The day high today has been 0.33% and the low, 18.60%. The GAP is 0.87%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.