High Market Cap Stock of the Day – American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is American International Group, Inc., (NYSE: AIG), with a large market cap of 71112.63. American International Group, Inc. is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. American International Group, Inc.’s price right now is 66.62 (a change of 0.36% and change from open, 0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.56% and for the month at 1.35%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.23%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.97%. The 52 week high reached -0.69% and the low went to 39.06%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.64%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.25%, and for the quarter it has been 11.08%. For the half year, American International Group, Inc. has seen performance at 25.87%. For the year to date it is 1.64%, so does a target price of 69.81 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether American International Group, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 124.77, combined with a forward P/E of 12.2. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.05, P/S is 1.33, P/B is 0.8, P/cash is 28.47 and finally P/Free cash flow is 70.83.

With a current trading price of 66.62, the company has a dividend yield of 1.93%, representing a payout ratio of 230.80%. The EPS is at 0.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 44.76% after being -68.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -58.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 20.62%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 348.90%.

American International Group, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 0.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.10%, and return of investment of 3.00%. Long term debt is 0.36, with total debt totaling 0.36. However American International Group, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 2.50%. A healthy profit margin of 0.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.03%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1071.3, with the number of shares float at 1009.28.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6033.16, with the volume today at 367162. The related volume is 0.35. The day high today has been -0.69% and the low, 16.75%. The GAP is 0.05%.

