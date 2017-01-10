High Market Cap Stock of the Day – American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is American Tower Corporation, (NYSE: AMT), with a large market cap of 45132.34. American Tower Corporation is in the industry REIT – Diversified and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/27/1998. American Tower Corporation’s price right now is 104.22 (a change of -0.76% and change from open, -0.88%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.01% and for the month at 1.26%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.13%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.91%. The 52 week high reached -11.26% and the low went to 28.02%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.32%, and for the quarter it has been -2.69%. For the half year, American Tower Corporation has seen performance at -7.46%. For the year to date it is -0.62%, so does a target price of 130.42 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether American Tower Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 52.8, combined with a forward P/E of 38.06. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.59, P/S is 8.17, P/B is 6.66, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 41.59.

With a current trading price of 104.22, the company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, representing a payout ratio of 103.60%. The EPS is at 1.99, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 32.33% after being -29.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 33.27%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 209.90%.

American Tower Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 22.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 19.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.00%, and return of investment of 5.80%. Long term debt is 2.75, with total debt totaling 2.78. However American Tower Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 70.00%, with the operating margin at 32.00%. A healthy profit margin of 15.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 429.75, with the number of shares float at 425.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2667.16, with the volume today at 266122. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -10.79% and the low, 5.08%. The GAP is 0.11%.

