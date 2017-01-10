High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., (NYSE: AMP), with a large market cap of 18892.8. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/15/2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s price right now is 115.24 (a change of 0.03% and change from open, -0.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.39% and for the month at 2.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.87%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.60%. The 52 week high reached -3.42% and the low went to 55.40%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.84%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.34%, and for the quarter it has been 14.87%. For the half year, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has seen performance at 27.79%. For the year to date it is 3.84%, so does a target price of 128.38 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.67, combined with a forward P/E of 11.03. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.73, P/S is 1.6, P/B is 2.78, P/cash is 5.68 and finally P/Free cash flow is 10.46.

With a current trading price of 115.24, the company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, representing a payout ratio of 38.20%. The EPS is at 7.35, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 28.78% after being 2.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.06%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -40.30%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 7.90%. Long term debt is 0.83, with total debt totaling 2.25. However Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 44.80%, with the operating margin at 15.70%. A healthy profit margin of 10.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 164, with the number of shares float at 157.23.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1215.5, with the volume today at 99272. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -3.42% and the low, 34.78%. The GAP is 0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.