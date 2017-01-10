High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Amgen Inc., (NASDAQ: AMGN), with a large market cap of 118653.48. Amgen Inc. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Amgen Inc.’s price right now is 157.31 (a change of -0.96% and change from open, -0.74%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.88% and for the month at 1.66%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.74%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.44%. The 52 week high reached -10.45% and the low went to 18.51%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.64%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 12.50%, and for the quarter it has been -4.53%. For the half year, Amgen Inc. has seen performance at 0.41%. For the year to date it is 8.64%, so does a target price of 179.98 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Amgen Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.87, combined with a forward P/E of 12.75. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.16, P/S is 5.26, P/B is 3.86, P/cash is 3.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is 420.76.

With a current trading price of 157.31, the company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, representing a payout ratio of 37.50%. The EPS is at 10.01, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.86% after being 35.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.34%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.80%.

Amgen Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 25.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.10%, and return of investment of 12.50%. Long term debt is 0.99, with total debt totaling 1.15. However Amgen Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4.3 and a quick ratio of 4.1.

The gross margin is 81.50%, with the operating margin at 41.40%. A healthy profit margin of 33.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.13%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 747, with the number of shares float at 741.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4076.07, with the volume today at 595962. The related volume is 0.86. The day high today has been -2.29% and the low, 18.51%. The GAP is -0.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.