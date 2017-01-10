High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, (NYSE: APC), with a large market cap of 39041.14. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/9/1986. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s price right now is 69.36 (a change of -0.89% and change from open, -1.11%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.32% and for the month at 2.12%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.76%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 21.34%. The 52 week high reached -5.41% and the low went to 147.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.36%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.10%, and for the quarter it has been 10.35%. For the half year, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has seen performance at 25.48%. For the year to date it is 0.36%, so does a target price of 77.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 327.01. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.18, P/B is 2.87, P/cash is 9.81 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 69.36, the company has a dividend yield of 0.29%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -7.46, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 105.90% after being -280.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -60.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 63.40%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -31.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of -8.30%, and return of investment of -20.80%. Long term debt is 1.2, with total debt totaling 1.26. However Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 76.40%, with the operating margin at -56.50%. A healthy profit margin of -50.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 557.89, with the number of shares float at 556.75.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4575.71, with the volume today at 597537. The related volume is 0.75. The day high today has been -5.41% and the low, 18.47%. The GAP is 0.23%.

