High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Analog Devices, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADI), with a large market cap of 22083.42. Analog Devices, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/19/1984. Analog Devices, Inc.’s price right now is 71.97 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, 0.14%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.70% and for the month at 1.63%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.85%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.11%. The 52 week high reached -3.81% and the low went to 56.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.94%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.37%, and for the quarter it has been 12.31%. For the half year, Analog Devices, Inc. has seen performance at 25.03%. For the year to date it is -0.94%, so does a target price of 78.7 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Analog Devices, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.06, combined with a forward P/E of 19.1. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.89, P/S is 6.45, P/B is 4.29, P/cash is 5.44 and finally P/Free cash flow is 34.49.

With a current trading price of 71.97, the company has a dividend yield of 2.34%, representing a payout ratio of 59.40%. The EPS is at 2.76, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.76% after being 25.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -0.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 212.40%.

Analog Devices, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.20%, and return of investment of 13.50%. Long term debt is 0.34, with total debt totaling 0.34. However Analog Devices, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 6.4 and a quick ratio of 5.9.

The gross margin is 65.10%, with the operating margin at 30.00%. A healthy profit margin of 25.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 306.97, with the number of shares float at 306.04.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2679.18, with the volume today at 212608. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -3.81% and the low, 15.80%. The GAP is -0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.