High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, (NYSE: BUD), with a large market cap of 179434.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is in the industry Beverages – Brewers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Belgium, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/2009. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s price right now is 105.68 (a change of -0.25% and change from open, -0.36%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.88% and for the month at 0.98%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -11.39%. The 52 week high reached -21.06% and the low went to 7.53%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.47%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.53%, and for the quarter it has been -15.37%. For the half year, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has seen performance at -15.49%. For the year to date it is 0.47%, so does a target price of 120.03 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 56.62, combined with a forward P/E of 21.93. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.45, P/S is 4.27, P/B is 5.03, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 105.68, the company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.87, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 38.70% after being -10.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -59.60%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 12.30%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 60.90%, with the operating margin at 27.30%. A healthy profit margin of 2.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 53.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 5.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1693.74, with the number of shares float at 837.29.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2374.23, with the volume today at 272456. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -12.43% and the low, 7.53%. The GAP is 0.11%.

