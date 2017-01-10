High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Apache Corporation, (NYSE: APA), with a large market cap of 23709.9. Apache Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/15/1979. Apache Corporation’s price right now is 62.35 (a change of -0.02% and change from open, -0.45%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.32% and for the month at 2.17%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.37%. The 52 week high reached -9.64% and the low went to 96.18%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.75%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -6.07%, and for the quarter it has been -1.14%. For the half year, Apache Corporation has seen performance at 14.13%. For the year to date it is -1.75%, so does a target price of 64.53 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Apache Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 45.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 4.61, P/B is 3.66, P/cash is 19.28 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 62.35, the company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -22.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 241.70% after being -495.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -55.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -10.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 89.70%.

Apache Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -12.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -143.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of -37.20%, and return of investment of -137.00%. Long term debt is 1.35, with total debt totaling 0. However Apache Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 69.40%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 380.21, with the number of shares float at 377.67.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3297.21, with the volume today at 207968. The related volume is 0.36. The day high today has been -9.64% and the low, 14.17%. The GAP is 0.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.