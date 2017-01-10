High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Applied Materials, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMAT), with a large market cap of 35356.18. Applied Materials, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Applied Materials, Inc.’s price right now is 33.01 (a change of 0.70% and change from open, 0.43%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 1.97%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.02%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.81%. The 52 week high reached -1.99% and the low went to 117.33%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.58%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.83%, and for the quarter it has been 10.54%. For the half year, Applied Materials, Inc. has seen performance at 31.21%. For the year to date it is 1.58%, so does a target price of 35.46 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Applied Materials, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.11, combined with a forward P/E of 12.81. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.35, P/S is 3.27, P/B is 4.92, P/cash is 9.43 and finally P/Free cash flow is 19.99.

With a current trading price of 33.01, the company has a dividend yield of 1.22%, representing a payout ratio of 25.50%. The EPS is at 1.55, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.72% after being 37.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 1.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.63%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 97.30%.

Applied Materials, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 39.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 24.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.60%, and return of investment of 17.60%. Long term debt is 0.44, with total debt totaling 0.46. However Applied Materials, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 41.70%, with the operating margin at 19.90%. A healthy profit margin of 15.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1078.59, with the number of shares float at 1071.37.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10990.54, with the volume today at 1898161. The related volume is 1.02. The day high today has been -1.99% and the low, 18.19%. The GAP is 0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.