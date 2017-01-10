High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ArcelorMittal, (NYSE: MT), with a large market cap of 23301.8. ArcelorMittal is in the industry Steel & Iron and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Luxembourg, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/7/1997. ArcelorMittal’s price right now is 7.93 (a change of 5.66% and change from open, 0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.40% and for the month at 2.66%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 31.70%. The 52 week high reached -10.24% and the low went to 170.82%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.88%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -13.18%, and for the quarter it has been 19.40%. For the half year, ArcelorMittal has seen performance at 42.50%. For the year to date it is 2.88%, so does a target price of 8.39 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ArcelorMittal is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 12.05. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.41, P/B is 0.76, P/cash is 10.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 7.93, the company has a dividend yield of 2.02%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 40.63% after being -620.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -30.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 193.30%.

ArcelorMittal has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of -11.20%. Long term debt is 0.42, with total debt totaling 0.48. However ArcelorMittal’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 44.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 5.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3102.77, with the number of shares float at 1877.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 18181.67, with the volume today at 5682594. The related volume is 1.79. The day high today has been -10.24% and the low, 26.35%. The GAP is 5.33%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.