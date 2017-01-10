High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Arch Capital Group Ltd., (NASDAQ: ACGL), with a large market cap of 10353.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is in the industry Property & Casualty Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is Bermuda, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/14/1995. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s price right now is 85.29 (a change of 0.08% and change from open, -0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.07% and for the month at 1.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.66%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.70%. The 52 week high reached -3.53% and the low went to 42.55%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.24%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.40%, and for the quarter it has been 7.57%. For the half year, Arch Capital Group Ltd. has seen performance at 20.45%. For the year to date it is -1.24%, so does a target price of 87.01 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Arch Capital Group Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.21, combined with a forward P/E of 16.16. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.55, P/S is 2.35, P/B is 1.57, P/cash is 17.89 and finally P/Free cash flow is 8.55.

With a current trading price of 85.29, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 5.26, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 19.56% after being -32.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -4.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.49%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 232.10%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 28.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.70%, and return of investment of 7.00%. Long term debt is 0.18, with total debt totaling 0.18. However Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 19.80%. A healthy profit margin of 14.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 121.49, with the number of shares float at 117.55.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 376.94, with the volume today at 56073. The related volume is 0.88. The day high today has been -3.53% and the low, 11.53%. The GAP is 0.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.