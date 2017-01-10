High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, (NYSE: ADM), with a large market cap of 26353.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is in the industry Farm Products and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/5/1983. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s price right now is 44.93 (a change of 0.40% and change from open, 0.29%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.04% and for the month at 1.81%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.02%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.04%. The 52 week high reached -5.48% and the low went to 55.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.97%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.00%, and for the quarter it has been 5.68%. For the half year, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has seen performance at 5.15%. For the year to date it is -1.97%, so does a target price of 45.54 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.98, combined with a forward P/E of 15.36. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.5, P/S is 0.42, P/B is 1.5, P/cash is 27.54 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.74.

With a current trading price of 44.93, the company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, representing a payout ratio of 44.60%. The EPS is at 2.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 30.15% after being -13.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.79%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.30%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.90%, and return of investment of 5.00%. Long term debt is 0.38, with total debt totaling 0.4. However Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 5.70%, with the operating margin at 2.20%. A healthy profit margin of 2.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 588.91, with the number of shares float at 560.46.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3236.87, with the volume today at 352819. The related volume is 0.63. The day high today has been -5.48% and the low, 8.79%. The GAP is 0.11%.

