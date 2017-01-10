High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ASML Holding N.V., (NASDAQ: ASML), with a large market cap of 49140.13. ASML Holding N.V. is in the industry Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and sector Technology. The home country is Netherlands, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/16/1995. ASML Holding N.V.’s price right now is 112.84 (a change of 0.31% and change from open, 0.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.09% and for the month at 0.95%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.10%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.95%. The 52 week high reached 0.10% and the low went to 47.96%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.26%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.63%, and for the quarter it has been 5.74%. For the half year, ASML Holding N.V. has seen performance at 12.76%. For the year to date it is 0.26%, so does a target price of 110.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ASML Holding N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.57, combined with a forward P/E of 24.82. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.1, P/S is 7.33, P/B is 5.28, P/cash is 10.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is 69.89.

With a current trading price of 112.84, the company has a dividend yield of 1.08%, representing a payout ratio of 24.00%. The EPS is at 3.08, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 27.94% after being 17.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 1.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.70%.

ASML Holding N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 17.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.10%, and return of investment of 14.70%. Long term debt is 0.28, with total debt totaling 0. However ASML Holding N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.8 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 44.40%, with the operating margin at 22.90%. A healthy profit margin of 19.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 15.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 436.84, with the number of shares float at 357.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 727.51, with the volume today at 68381. The related volume is 0.55. The day high today has been 0.10% and the low, 14.31%. The GAP is 0.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.