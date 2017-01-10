High Market Cap Stock of the Day – AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is AstraZeneca PLC, (NYSE: AZN), with a large market cap of 72180.9. AstraZeneca PLC is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/17/1993. AstraZeneca PLC’s price right now is 28.66 (a change of 0.44% and change from open, -0.16%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.16% and for the month at 1.29%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.75%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.78%. The 52 week high reached -17.13% and the low went to 12.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.43%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 10.37%, and for the quarter it has been -11.64%. For the half year, AstraZeneca PLC has seen performance at -3.53%. For the year to date it is 4.43%, so does a target price of 34.12 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether AstraZeneca PLC is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.29, combined with a forward P/E of 15.51. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.03, P/B is 5.52, P/cash is 18.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 28.66, the company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, representing a payout ratio of 97.50%. The EPS is at 0.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -10.90% after being 128.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -16.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.60%.

AstraZeneca PLC has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -5.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.90%, and return of investment of 11.50%. Long term debt is 1.13, with total debt totaling 1.35. However AstraZeneca PLC’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 82.70%, with the operating margin at 14.50%. A healthy profit margin of 10.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 13.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2530, with the number of shares float at 2503.42.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7379.45, with the volume today at 1209682. The related volume is 0.94. The day high today has been -4.58% and the low, 12.15%. The GAP is 0.60%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.