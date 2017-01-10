High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Autodesk, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADSK), with a large market cap of 17692.86. Autodesk, Inc. is in the industry Technical & System Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Autodesk, Inc.’s price right now is 78.92 (a change of -0.84% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.67% and for the month at 2.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.23%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 21.46%. The 52 week high reached -5.01% and the low went to 89.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 7.54%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.93%, and for the quarter it has been 10.53%. For the half year, Autodesk, Inc. has seen performance at 43.43%. For the year to date it is 7.54%, so does a target price of 80.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Autodesk, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 8.04, P/B is 16.69, P/cash is 8.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 77.5.

With a current trading price of 78.92, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.02, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 75.40% after being -515.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -29.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 23.65%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -230.40%.

Autodesk, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -18.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -33.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of -8.80%, and return of investment of -9.90%. Long term debt is 1.4, with total debt totaling 1.4. However Autodesk, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 83.90%, with the operating margin at -15.80%. A healthy profit margin of -20.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 222.3, with the number of shares float at 221.6.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2255.81, with the volume today at 332789. The related volume is 0.87. The day high today has been -5.01% and the low, 17.53%. The GAP is -0.38%.

