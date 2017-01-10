High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Automatic Data Processing, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADP), with a large market cap of 46200.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is in the industry Business Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s price right now is 102.35 (a change of -0.12% and change from open, 0.10%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.03% and for the month at 1.09%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.44%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.60%. The 52 week high reached -1.57% and the low went to 36.80%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.30%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.02%, and for the quarter it has been 17.98%. For the half year, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has seen performance at 8.99%. For the year to date it is -0.30%, so does a target price of 96.06 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Automatic Data Processing, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.71, combined with a forward P/E of 25.18. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.69, P/S is 3.89, P/B is 10.9, P/cash is 16.4 and finally P/Free cash flow is 47.62.

With a current trading price of 102.35, the company has a dividend yield of 2.23%, representing a payout ratio of 63.20%. The EPS is at 3.34, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.96% after being 12.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.42%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.70%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 35.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.60%, and return of investment of 22.80%. Long term debt is 0.47, with total debt totaling 0.47. However Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 43.40%, with the operating margin at 18.80%. A healthy profit margin of 12.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 450.87, with the number of shares float at 449.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2007.08, with the volume today at 163519. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -1.57% and the low, 18.99%. The GAP is -0.21%.

