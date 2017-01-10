High Market Cap Stock of the Day – AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is AutoZone, Inc., (NYSE: AZO), with a large market cap of 22595.82. AutoZone, Inc. is in the industry Auto Parts Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/2/1991. AutoZone, Inc.’s price right now is 792.27 (a change of 0.24% and change from open, 0.45%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.36% and for the month at 1.39%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.38%. The 52 week high reached -3.33% and the low went to 16.34%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.41%, and for the quarter it has been 3.95%. For the half year, AutoZone, Inc. has seen performance at -2.39%. For the year to date it is 0.07%, so does a target price of 873.76 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether AutoZone, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.83, combined with a forward P/E of 15.64. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.62, P/S is 2.11, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 115.58 and finally P/Free cash flow is 24.83.

With a current trading price of 792.27, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 41.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.98% after being 13.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.65%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.00%.

AutoZone, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -69.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 14.80%, and return of investment of 43.70%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However AutoZone, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.1.

The gross margin is 52.80%, with the operating margin at 19.40%. A healthy profit margin of 11.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 28.59, with the number of shares float at 28.38.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 288.97, with the volume today at 17071. The related volume is 0.34. The day high today has been -2.63% and the low, 9.97%. The GAP is -0.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.