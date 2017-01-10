High Market Cap Stock of the Day – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is AvalonBay Communities, Inc., (NYSE: AVB), with a large market cap of 24278.79. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Residential and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/11/1994. AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s price right now is 177.23 (a change of 0.01% and change from open, 0.36%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.75% and for the month at 1.77%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.20%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.89%. The 52 week high reached -5.70% and the low went to 13.69%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.04%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.24%, and for the quarter it has been 7.83%. For the half year, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has seen performance at -2.50%. For the year to date it is 0.04%, so does a target price of 188 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.78, combined with a forward P/E of 37.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 54.86, P/S is 12.09, P/B is 2.42, P/cash is 368.42 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 177.23, the company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, representing a payout ratio of 72.00%. The EPS is at 6.87, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -26.45% after being 12.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 38.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 0.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 69.30%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 17.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.00%, and return of investment of 3.40%. Long term debt is 0.68, with total debt totaling 0.68. However AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 66.50%, with the operating margin at 29.90%. A healthy profit margin of 51.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 137, with the number of shares float at 136.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 823.79, with the volume today at 58960. The related volume is 0.41. The day high today has been -1.91% and the low, 12.81%. The GAP is -0.36%.

