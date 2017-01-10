High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Baidu, Inc., (NASDAQ: BIDU), with a large market cap of 61837.7. Baidu, Inc. is in the industry Internet Information Providers and sector Technology. The home country is China, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/5/2005. Baidu, Inc.’s price right now is 179.99 (a change of 1.60% and change from open, 0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.46% and for the month at 1.95%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.30%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.85%. The 52 week high reached -10.45% and the low went to 28.92%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 7.76%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.62%, and for the quarter it has been -1.47%. For the half year, Baidu, Inc. has seen performance at 6.06%. For the year to date it is 7.76%, so does a target price of 190.72 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Baidu, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.32, combined with a forward P/E of 31.33. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 6, P/B is 4.79, P/cash is 5.43 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 179.99, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 13.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 33.04% after being 154.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 56.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.70%.

Baidu, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 53.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 38.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 20.50%, and return of investment of 5.40%. Long term debt is 0.41, with total debt totaling 0.45. However Baidu, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.7 and a quick ratio of 2.7.

The gross margin is 52.50%, with the operating margin at 16.00%. A healthy profit margin of 44.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 15.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 83.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 349.05, with the number of shares float at 253.69.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2088.1, with the volume today at 756512. The related volume is 2.14. The day high today has been -2.81% and the low, 12.82%. The GAP is 1.51%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.