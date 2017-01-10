High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Baker Hughes Incorporated, (NYSE: BHI), with a large market cap of 26900.4. Baker Hughes Incorporated is in the industry Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/7/1987. Baker Hughes Incorporated’s price right now is 63.27 (a change of 0.05% and change from open, -0.36%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.16% and for the month at 2.24%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.39%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 24.43%. The 52 week high reached -7.76% and the low went to 70.79%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.38%, and for the quarter it has been 20.06%. For the half year, Baker Hughes Incorporated has seen performance at 46.03%. For the year to date it is -2.66%, so does a target price of 68.31 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Baker Hughes Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 126.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.49, P/B is 2.07, P/cash is 7.2 and finally P/Free cash flow is 7.93.

With a current trading price of 63.27, the company has a dividend yield of 1.08%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -7.65, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 128.40% after being -214.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -33.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 45.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -175.50%.

Baker Hughes Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -37.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -22.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of -15.40%, and return of investment of -8.60%. Long term debt is 0.22, with total debt totaling 0.23. However Baker Hughes Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4 and a quick ratio of 3.2.

The gross margin is -1.30%, with the operating margin at -27.40%. A healthy profit margin of -31.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 425.37, with the number of shares float at 421.06.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3974.13, with the volume today at 272035. The related volume is 0.39. The day high today has been -7.76% and the low, 18.77%. The GAP is 0.41%.

