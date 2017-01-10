High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ball Corporation, (NYSE: BLL), with a large market cap of 13223.56. Ball Corporation is in the industry Packaging & Containers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Ball Corporation’s price right now is 76.31 (a change of 0.43% and change from open, 0.65%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.38% and for the month at 1.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.08%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.60%. The 52 week high reached -7.05% and the low went to 23.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.21%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.53%, and for the quarter it has been -2.82%. For the half year, Ball Corporation has seen performance at 6.32%. For the year to date it is 1.21%, so does a target price of 85.1 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ball Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 41.63, combined with a forward P/E of 17.64. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.73, P/S is 1.57, P/B is 3.57, P/cash is 20.5 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 76.31, the company has a dividend yield of 0.68%, representing a payout ratio of 27.50%. The EPS is at 1.83, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 24.62% after being -39.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -7.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -100.00%.

Ball Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 34.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.70%, and return of investment of 7.00%. Long term debt is 2.08, with total debt totaling 2.18. However Ball Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 19.30%, with the operating margin at 3.00%. A healthy profit margin of 3.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 174.04, with the number of shares float at 167.38.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1233.11, with the volume today at 177970. The related volume is 0.83. The day high today has been -4.04% and the low, 5.36%. The GAP is -0.21%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.