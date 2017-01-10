High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., (NYSE: BBVA), with a large market cap of 44044.4. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is in the industry Foreign Regional Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Spain, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/15/1988. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s price right now is 6.74 (a change of -1.46% and change from open, -0.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.47% and for the month at 1.22%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.21%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.78%. The 52 week high reached -8.15% and the low went to 37.07%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.27%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.57%, and for the quarter it has been 13.87%. For the half year, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has seen performance at 26.00%. For the year to date it is 2.27%, so does a target price of 6.09 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12, combined with a forward P/E of 10.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.67, P/S is 1.5, P/B is 1.04, P/cash is 0.35 and finally P/Free cash flow is 8.15.

With a current trading price of 6.74, the company has a dividend yield of 4.97%, representing a payout ratio of 16.40%. The EPS is at 0.57, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 25.90% after being -13.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 175.80%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.50%, and return of investment of 8.10%. Long term debt is 1.61, with total debt totaling 1.61. However Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 47.10%. A healthy profit margin of 12.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 7.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 6439.24, with the number of shares float at 6334.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4187.41, with the volume today at 423903. The related volume is 0.58. The day high today has been -5.77% and the low, 12.95%. The GAP is -1.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.