High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Banco de Chile, (NYSE: BCH), with a large market cap of 11515.78. Banco de Chile is in the industry Foreign Regional Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Chile, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/2/2002. Banco de Chile’s price right now is 70.43 (a change of -0.25% and change from open, 0.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.27% and for the month at 1.55%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.96%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.01%. The 52 week high reached -3.24% and the low went to 34.29%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.73%, and for the quarter it has been 5.94%. For the half year, Banco de Chile has seen performance at 10.45%. For the year to date it is 0.23%, so does a target price of 72.82 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Banco de Chile is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.29, combined with a forward P/E of 13.13. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.45, P/S is 3.8, P/B is 2.77, P/cash is 1.94 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 70.43, the company has a dividend yield of 4.11%, representing a payout ratio of 56.40%. The EPS is at 5.31, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 2.52% after being -4.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 4.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.99%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.30%.

Banco de Chile has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 28.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.90%, and return of investment of 8.10%. Long term debt is 2.66, with total debt totaling 2.66. However Banco de Chile’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 47.60%. A healthy profit margin of 28.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 87.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 163.09, with the number of shares float at 38.27.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 42.45, with the volume today at 2740. The related volume is 0.37. The day high today has been -3.24% and the low, 5.67%. The GAP is -0.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.