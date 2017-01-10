High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Banco Santander-Chile, (NYSE: BSAC), with a large market cap of 10207.96. Banco Santander-Chile is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Chile, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/31/1994. Banco Santander-Chile’s price right now is 21.88 (a change of -0.05% and change from open, -0.68%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.27% and for the month at 1.64%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.85%. The 52 week high reached -6.89% and the low went to 47.08%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.09%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.58%, and for the quarter it has been 6.68%. For the half year, Banco Santander-Chile has seen performance at 11.63%. For the year to date it is 0.09%, so does a target price of 22.76 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Banco Santander-Chile is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.24, combined with a forward P/E of 13.06. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.88, P/S is 3.12, P/B is 2.45, P/cash is 1.27 and finally P/Free cash flow is 19.34.

With a current trading price of 21.88, the company has a dividend yield of 4.93%, representing a payout ratio of 75.20%. The EPS is at 1.44, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.55% after being -21.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -2.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.70%.

Banco Santander-Chile has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.30%, and return of investment of 7.50%. Long term debt is 3.06, with total debt totaling 3.06. However Banco Santander-Chile’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 40.60%. A healthy profit margin of 20.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 23.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 466.33, with the number of shares float at 0.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 323.66, with the volume today at 43085. The related volume is 0.76. The day high today has been -6.89% and the low, 3.89%. The GAP is 0.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.