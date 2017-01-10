High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Baxter International Inc., (NYSE: BAX), with a large market cap of 25116.48. Baxter International Inc. is in the industry Medical Instruments & Supplies and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/27/1981. Baxter International Inc.’s price right now is 46.32 (a change of 0.32% and change from open, 0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.44% and for the month at 1.25%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.84%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.96%. The 52 week high reached -7.39% and the low went to 37.58%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.13%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.65%, and for the quarter it has been -4.43%. For the half year, Baxter International Inc. has seen performance at -0.12%. For the year to date it is 4.13%, so does a target price of 52.83 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Baxter International Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 5.19, combined with a forward P/E of 21.73. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.39, P/S is 2.48, P/B is 2.89, P/cash is 9.67 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.02.

With a current trading price of 46.32, the company has a dividend yield of 1.13%, representing a payout ratio of 5.50%. The EPS is at 8.89, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.37% after being -79.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -21.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12900.00%.

Baxter International Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 56.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 28.10%, and return of investment of 3.40%. Long term debt is 0.33, with total debt totaling 0.33. However Baxter International Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.5 and a quick ratio of 1.9.

The gross margin is 38.60%, with the operating margin at -10.70%. A healthy profit margin of 48.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.11%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 544, with the number of shares float at 542.04.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4037.05, with the volume today at 361450. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -5.75% and the low, 7.40%. The GAP is 0.11%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.