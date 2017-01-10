High Market Cap Stock of the Day – BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is BB&T Corporation, (NYSE: BBT), with a large market cap of 37969.11. BB&T Corporation is in the industry Regional – Southeast Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. BB&T Corporation’s price right now is 46.71 (a change of -0.05% and change from open, -0.14%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.40% and for the month at 1.37%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.26%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.08%. The 52 week high reached -2.39% and the low went to 59.69%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.52%, and for the quarter it has been 21.08%. For the half year, BB&T Corporation has seen performance at 34.15%. For the year to date it is -0.62%, so does a target price of 46.79 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether BB&T Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.4, combined with a forward P/E of 15.01. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.16, P/S is 5.41, P/B is 1.41, P/cash is 12.56 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 46.71, the company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, representing a payout ratio of 41.20%. The EPS is at 2.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.85% after being -6.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.51%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.50%.

BB&T Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.00%, and return of investment of 9.00%. Long term debt is 0.84, with total debt totaling 0.84. However BB&T Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 81.10%. A healthy profit margin of 30.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 64.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 812.52, with the number of shares float at 807.41.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5368.53, with the volume today at 671739. The related volume is 0.72. The day high today has been -2.39% and the low, 23.11%. The GAP is 0.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.