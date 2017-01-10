High Market Cap Stock of the Day – BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is BCE Inc., (NYSE: BCE), with a large market cap of 38363.11. BCE Inc. is in the industry Telecom Services – Domestic and sector Technology. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/15/1982. BCE Inc.’s price right now is 43.99 (a change of 0.46% and change from open, 0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.03% and for the month at 1.05%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.64%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.19%. The 52 week high reached -8.20% and the low went to 28.09%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.27%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.62%, and for the quarter it has been -1.04%. For the half year, BCE Inc. has seen performance at -5.02%. For the year to date it is 1.27%, so does a target price of 46.01 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether BCE Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.36, combined with a forward P/E of 15.94. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.34, P/S is 2.35, P/B is 4.05, P/cash is 36.41 and finally P/Free cash flow is 80.14.

With a current trading price of 43.99, the company has a dividend yield of 4.68%, representing a payout ratio of 85.50%. The EPS is at 2.39, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.82% after being 0.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 1.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 4.24%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.90%.

BCE Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.60%, and return of investment of 11.10%. Long term debt is 1.33, with total debt totaling 1.73. However BCE Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 69.30%, with the operating margin at 22.60%. A healthy profit margin of 12.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 52.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 876.07, with the number of shares float at 869.78.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 855.51, with the volume today at 94849. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -2.31% and the low, 6.40%. The GAP is 0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.