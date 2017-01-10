High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Becton, Dickinson and Company, (NYSE: BDX), with a large market cap of 36066.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company is in the industry Medical Instruments & Supplies and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s price right now is 169.71 (a change of 0.50% and change from open, 0.63%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.52% and for the month at 1.45%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.94%. The 52 week high reached -6.21% and the low went to 33.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.01%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.98%, and for the quarter it has been -4.38%. For the half year, Becton, Dickinson and Company has seen performance at -3.46%. For the year to date it is 2.01%, so does a target price of 186.33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Becton, Dickinson and Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 37.56, combined with a forward P/E of 16.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.61, P/S is 2.89, P/B is 4.72, P/cash is 23 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.2.

With a current trading price of 169.71, the company has a dividend yield of 1.73%, representing a payout ratio of 57.60%. The EPS is at 4.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.74% after being 34.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.41%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -90.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.80%, and return of investment of 6.90%. Long term debt is 1.38, with total debt totaling 1.51. However Becton, Dickinson and Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 48.00%, with the operating margin at 11.40%. A healthy profit margin of 7.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 213.58, with the number of shares float at 212.29.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1152.14, with the volume today at 137344. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -5.21% and the low, 5.22%. The GAP is -0.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.