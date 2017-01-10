High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Best Buy Co., Inc., (NYSE: BBY), with a large market cap of 13559.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. is in the industry Electronics Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/19/1985. Best Buy Co., Inc.’s price right now is 43.88 (a change of 1.26% and change from open, 1.21%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.10% and for the month at 2.31%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 21.94%. The 52 week high reached -11.16% and the low went to 81.34%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.57%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -10.68%, and for the quarter it has been 12.08%. For the half year, Best Buy Co., Inc. has seen performance at 40.56%. For the year to date it is 1.57%, so does a target price of 46.2 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Best Buy Co., Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.34, combined with a forward P/E of 12.4. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.07, P/S is 0.34, P/B is 3.22, P/cash is 4.35 and finally P/Free cash flow is 11.71.

With a current trading price of 43.88, the company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, representing a payout ratio of 31.90%. The EPS is at 3.25, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.43% after being -34.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -7.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 62.30%.

Best Buy Co., Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 25.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.10%, and return of investment of 14.30%. Long term debt is 0.31, with total debt totaling 0.32. However Best Buy Co., Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 23.70%, with the operating margin at 4.40%. A healthy profit margin of 2.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 312.87, with the number of shares float at 267.02.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5556.25, with the volume today at 884835. The related volume is 0.91. The day high today has been -11.16% and the low, 19.00%. The GAP is 0.05%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.