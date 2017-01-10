High Market Cap Stock of the Day – BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is BHP Billiton Limited, (NYSE: BHP), with a large market cap of 98057.85. BHP Billiton Limited is in the industry Industrial Metals & Minerals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Australia, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/29/1987. BHP Billiton Limited’s price right now is 38.67 (a change of 4.94% and change from open, 0.65%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.44% and for the month at 1.75%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.95%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 22.70%. The 52 week high reached -3.81% and the low went to 113.93%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.99%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.32%, and for the quarter it has been 4.21%. For the half year, BHP Billiton Limited has seen performance at 24.56%. For the year to date it is 2.99%, so does a target price of 38.3 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether BHP Billiton Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 19.34. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.17, P/B is 1.81, P/cash is 9.39 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 38.67, the company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.4, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 45.98% after being -287.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -113.20%.

BHP Billiton Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -33.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -15.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -10.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -5.00%, and return of investment of -5.70%. Long term debt is 0.59, with total debt totaling 0.67. However BHP Billiton Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at -20.20%. A healthy profit margin of -20.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 5.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2661, with the number of shares float at 2657.65.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3243.84, with the volume today at 1092875. The related volume is 1.93. The day high today has been -3.81% and the low, 14.92%. The GAP is 4.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.