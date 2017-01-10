High Market Cap Stock of the Day – BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is BHP Billiton plc, (NYSE: BBL), with a large market cap of 94069.51. BHP Billiton plc is in the industry Industrial Metals & Minerals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/25/2003. BHP Billiton plc’s price right now is 34.11 (a change of 5.15% and change from open, -0.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.36% and for the month at 1.65%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.36%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.65%. The 52 week high reached -4.80% and the low went to 113.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -6.00%, and for the quarter it has been 4.81%. For the half year, BHP Billiton plc has seen performance at 26.66%. For the year to date it is 3.12%, so does a target price of 39.52 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether BHP Billiton plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 14.33. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.04, P/B is 1.59, P/cash is 9.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 34.11, the company has a dividend yield of 1.85%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.4, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -3.17% after being -287.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -105.30%.

BHP Billiton plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -73.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -15.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -10.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -5.00%, and return of investment of -5.70%. Long term debt is 0.59, with total debt totaling 0.67. However BHP Billiton plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at -20.20%. A healthy profit margin of -20.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 4.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2899.8, with the number of shares float at 2659.18.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2063.16, with the volume today at 808839. The related volume is 2.25. The day high today has been -4.80% and the low, 17.74%. The GAP is 5.36%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.