High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Biogen Inc., (NASDAQ: BIIB), with a large market cap of 65455.48. Biogen Inc. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/17/1991. Biogen Inc.’s price right now is 296.65 (a change of -0.79% and change from open, -1.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.99% and for the month at 2.54%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.36%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.10%. The 52 week high reached -11.09% and the low went to 33.01%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.44%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.81%, and for the quarter it has been -2.15%. For the half year, Biogen Inc. has seen performance at 18.41%. For the year to date it is 5.44%, so does a target price of 340.51 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Biogen Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.91, combined with a forward P/E of 14.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.89, P/S is 5.73, P/B is 5.4, P/cash is 15.17 and finally P/Free cash flow is 20.1.

With a current trading price of 296.65, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 17.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.02% after being 24.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 31.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.93%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.40%.

Biogen Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 17.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 36.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 18.50%, and return of investment of 23.50%. Long term debt is 0.54, with total debt totaling 0.54. However Biogen Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.2 and a quick ratio of 2.8.

The gross margin is 87.50%, with the operating margin at 47.60%. A healthy profit margin of 34.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 218.9, with the number of shares float at 216.61.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1731.9, with the volume today at 168138. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -10.06% and the low, 10.69%. The GAP is 0.47%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.