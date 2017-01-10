High Market Cap Stock of the Day – BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is BlackRock, Inc., (NYSE: BLK), with a large market cap of 61373.16. BlackRock, Inc. is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/1/1999. BlackRock, Inc.’s price right now is 379.36 (a change of -0.28% and change from open, -0.63%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.34% and for the month at 1.62%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.85%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.21%. The 52 week high reached -5.03% and the low went to 38.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.03%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.77%, and for the quarter it has been 7.14%. For the half year, BlackRock, Inc. has seen performance at 10.81%. For the year to date it is -0.03%, so does a target price of 415.31 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether BlackRock, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.99, combined with a forward P/E of 17.28. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.86, P/S is 5.52, P/B is 2.16, P/cash is 10.93 and finally P/Free cash flow is 140.12.

With a current trading price of 379.36, the company has a dividend yield of 2.41%, representing a payout ratio of 46.90%. The EPS is at 19.03, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.51% after being 2.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.73%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.30%.

BlackRock, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.40%, and return of investment of 10.20%. Long term debt is 0.17, with total debt totaling 0.17. However BlackRock, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 88.90%, with the operating margin at 40.30%. A healthy profit margin of 28.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 161.33, with the number of shares float at 154.85.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 728.82, with the volume today at 81083. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -5.03% and the low, 13.20%. The GAP is 0.36%.

