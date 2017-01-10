High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Boston Properties, Inc., (NYSE: BXP), with a large market cap of 20072.59. Boston Properties, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Office and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/18/1997. Boston Properties, Inc.’s price right now is 129.72 (a change of -0.40% and change from open, -0.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.01% and for the month at 2.07%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.51%. The 52 week high reached -8.95% and the low went to 23.50%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.55%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.70%, and for the quarter it has been 1.55%. For the half year, Boston Properties, Inc. has seen performance at -2.14%. For the year to date it is 3.55%, so does a target price of 138.45 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Boston Properties, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 40.7, combined with a forward P/E of 49.15. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.09, P/S is 7.91, P/B is 3.62, P/cash is 47.87 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 129.72, the company has a dividend yield of 2.30%, representing a payout ratio of 74.50%. The EPS is at 3.2, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -2.14% after being 31.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 27.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -58.40%.

Boston Properties, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.90%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 1.78, with total debt totaling 1.78. However Boston Properties, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 64.00%, with the operating margin at 34.50%. A healthy profit margin of 21.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.63%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 154.12, with the number of shares float at 152.51.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 940.68, with the volume today at 141431. The related volume is 0.86. The day high today has been -2.14% and the low, 14.79%. The GAP is -0.32%.

