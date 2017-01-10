High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Boston Scientific Corporation, (NYSE: BSX), with a large market cap of 30079.21. Boston Scientific Corporation is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/19/1992. Boston Scientific Corporation’s price right now is 22.21 (a change of 0.09% and change from open, -0.18%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.08% and for the month at 1.30%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.84%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.64%. The 52 week high reached -10.41% and the low went to 41.74%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.59%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.67%, and for the quarter it has been -5.49%. For the half year, Boston Scientific Corporation has seen performance at -6.65%. For the year to date it is 2.59%, so does a target price of 27.55 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Boston Scientific Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 389.3, combined with a forward P/E of 17.77. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 31.37, P/S is 3.68, P/B is 4.66, P/cash is 126.92 and finally P/Free cash flow is 108.59.

With a current trading price of 22.21, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.06, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.34% after being -98.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 24.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.41%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 213.70%.

Boston Scientific Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 1.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.50%, and return of investment of 0.70%. Long term debt is 0.8, with total debt totaling 0.84. However Boston Scientific Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 71.30%, with the operating margin at 0.40%. A healthy profit margin of 1.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1355.53, with the number of shares float at 1348.38.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8493.28, with the volume today at 786756. The related volume is 0.53. The day high today has been -0.98% and the low, 12.91%. The GAP is 0.27%.

