High Market Cap Stock of the Day – BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is BP p.l.c., (NYSE: BP), with a large market cap of 123063.31. BP p.l.c. is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/3/1977. BP p.l.c.’s price right now is 37.25 (a change of -0.16% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.03% and for the month at 1.02%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.35%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.25%. The 52 week high reached -3.70% and the low went to 45.75%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.96%, and for the quarter it has been 5.00%. For the half year, BP p.l.c. has seen performance at 7.10%. For the year to date it is -0.19%, so does a target price of 38.32 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether BP p.l.c. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 14.44. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.66, P/B is 1.28, P/cash is 4.81 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 37.25, the company has a dividend yield of 6.43%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.21, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 133.21% after being -273.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -12.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3421.70%.

BP p.l.c. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -16.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -5.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -3.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of -1.40%, and return of investment of -4.80%. Long term debt is 0.58, with total debt totaling 0.65. However BP p.l.c.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 10.90%, with the operating margin at -3.60%. A healthy profit margin of -2.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 11.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 3298.4, with the number of shares float at 3222.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5533.71, with the volume today at 1058768. The related volume is 1.1. The day high today has been -3.70% and the low, 14.51%. The GAP is -0.16%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.