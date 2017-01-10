High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, (NYSE: BMY), with a large market cap of 100122.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s price right now is 59.98 (a change of 0.42% and change from open, 0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.59% and for the month at 1.55%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.97%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.74%. The 52 week high reached -21.17% and the low went to 23.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.88%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.84%, and for the quarter it has been 8.47%. For the half year, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has seen performance at -19.70%. For the year to date it is 2.88%, so does a target price of 62.53 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.75, combined with a forward P/E of 20.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.71, P/S is 5.42, P/B is 6.4, P/cash is 18.01 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 59.98, the company has a dividend yield of 2.61%, representing a payout ratio of 75.40%. The EPS is at 2.01, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.16% after being -22.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -12.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 17.42%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 71.10%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 21.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.30%, and return of investment of 4.60%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 0.44. However Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 75.70%, with the operating margin at 24.70%. A healthy profit margin of 18.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1676.25, with the number of shares float at 1666.6.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 11429.48, with the volume today at 849326. The related volume is 0.43. The day high today has been -0.73% and the low, 20.51%. The GAP is 0.08%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.