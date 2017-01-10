High Market Cap Stock of the Day – British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is British American Tobacco p.l.c., (NYSE: BTI), with a large market cap of 106256.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. is in the industry Cigarettes and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/14/1980. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s price right now is 113.15 (a change of -0.49% and change from open, -0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.92% and for the month at 0.95%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.92%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.32%. The 52 week high reached -13.23% and the low went to 17.49%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.92%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.03%, and for the quarter it has been -6.43%. For the half year, British American Tobacco p.l.c. has seen performance at -10.24%. For the year to date it is 0.92%, so does a target price of 140.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether British American Tobacco p.l.c. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.78, combined with a forward P/E of 17.07. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.72, P/S is 6.4, P/B is 13.94, P/cash is 44.06 and finally P/Free cash flow is 84.17.

With a current trading price of 113.15, the company has a dividend yield of 3.83%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 5.75, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.39% after being 38.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 54.00%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 76.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 14.10%, and return of investment of 14.70%. Long term debt is 2.44, with total debt totaling 3.31. However British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 76.10%, with the operating margin at 33.10%. A healthy profit margin of 32.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 4.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 2.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 934.45, with the number of shares float at 889.16.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1234.72, with the volume today at 135308. The related volume is 0.63. The day high today has been -1.60% and the low, 7.33%. The GAP is -0.40%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.