High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Broadcom Limited, (NASDAQ: AVGO), with a large market cap of 70611.03. Broadcom Limited is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is Singapore, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/6/2009. Broadcom Limited’s price right now is 178.62 (a change of 0.93% and change from open, 0.64%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.72% and for the month at 1.87%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.54%. The 52 week high reached -2.92% and the low went to 58.73%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.11%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.60%, and for the quarter it has been 2.17%. For the half year, Broadcom Limited has seen performance at 13.45%. For the year to date it is 0.11%, so does a target price of 211.68 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Broadcom Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 11.67. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.33, P/B is 3.74, P/cash is 22.8 and finally P/Free cash flow is 36.44.

With a current trading price of 178.62, the company has a dividend yield of 2.31%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -4.2, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.63% after being -189.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -32.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -183.60%.

Broadcom Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 124.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 41.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -11.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -4.30%, and return of investment of -3.60%. Long term debt is 0.7, with total debt totaling 0.72. However Broadcom Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 1.9.

The gross margin is 45.30%, with the operating margin at -4.00%. A healthy profit margin of -13.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 399, with the number of shares float at 395.97.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2609.62, with the volume today at 355299. The related volume is 0.8. The day high today has been -2.92% and the low, 11.84%. The GAP is 0.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.