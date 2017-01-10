High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Brookfield Asset Management Inc., (NYSE: BAM), with a large market cap of 32721.61. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in the industry Real Estate Development and sector Financial. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1983. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s price right now is 33.16 (a change of 0.67% and change from open, 0.24%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.29% and for the month at 1.21%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.82%. The 52 week high reached -8.17% and the low went to 30.97%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.21%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.29%, and for the quarter it has been -7.09%. For the half year, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has seen performance at -2.74%. For the year to date it is -0.21%, so does a target price of 40.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.93, combined with a forward P/E of 32.07. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.42, P/B is 1.41, P/cash is 7.48 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 33.16, the company has a dividend yield of 1.58%, representing a payout ratio of 24.20%. The EPS is at 2.07, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 26.17% after being -51.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -0.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -13.55%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 292.60%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 24.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.30%, and return of investment of 5.70%. Long term debt is 2.72, with total debt totaling 3.07. However Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 27.60%, with the operating margin at 17.80%. A healthy profit margin of 8.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 12.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 61.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 993.37, with the number of shares float at 957.21.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 980.49, with the volume today at 197528. The related volume is 1.16. The day high today has been -6.31% and the low, 3.90%. The GAP is 0.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.