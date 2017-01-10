High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Brown-Forman Corporation, (NYSE: BF-B), with a large market cap of 17559.45. Brown-Forman Corporation is in the industry Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. Brown-Forman Corporation’s price right now is 44.38 (a change of -0.83% and change from open, -0.57%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.17% and for the month at 1.41%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.41%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.98%. The 52 week high reached -13.29% and the low went to 1.27%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.38%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.88%, and for the quarter it has been -3.14%. For the half year, Brown-Forman Corporation has seen performance at -8.54%. For the year to date it is -0.38%, so does a target price of 47.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Brown-Forman Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.96, combined with a forward P/E of 23.39. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.2, P/S is 5.8, P/B is 13.56, P/cash is 83.22 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 44.38, the company has a dividend yield of 1.63%, representing a payout ratio of 12.80%. The EPS is at 2.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.71% after being 62.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.30%.

Brown-Forman Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 75.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 23.40%, and return of investment of 36.30%. Long term debt is 1.49, with total debt totaling 1.76. However Brown-Forman Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.8 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 68.40%, with the operating margin at 49.80%. A healthy profit margin of 34.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 47.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 392.39, with the number of shares float at 289.18.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 933.01, with the volume today at 55470. The related volume is 0.34. The day high today has been -5.61% and the low, 1.27%. The GAP is -0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.