High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CA, Inc., (NASDAQ: CA), with a large market cap of 13846.96. CA, Inc. is in the industry Business Software & Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/7/1984. CA, Inc.’s price right now is 32.91 (a change of -1.02% and change from open, -0.96%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.70% and for the month at 1.70%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.66%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.14%. The 52 week high reached -4.46% and the low went to 35.08%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.72%, and for the quarter it has been 1.65%. For the half year, CA, Inc. has seen performance at -0.75%. For the year to date it is 4.66%, so does a target price of 33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CA, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.37, combined with a forward P/E of 12.76. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.79, P/S is 3.41, P/B is 2.49, P/cash is 5.36 and finally P/Free cash flow is 32.74.

With a current trading price of 32.91, the company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, representing a payout ratio of 52.20%. The EPS is at 1.91, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.33% after being -2.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 2.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.00%.

CA, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.40%, and return of investment of 11.20%. Long term debt is 0.35, with total debt totaling 0.35. However CA, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 85.70%, with the operating margin at 29.20%. A healthy profit margin of 19.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 72.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 416.45, with the number of shares float at 312.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2435.09, with the volume today at 386941. The related volume is 0.94. The day high today has been -1.61% and the low, 9.66%. The GAP is -0.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.