High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, (NYSE: COG), with a large market cap of 10162.95. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/8/1990. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s price right now is 22.26 (a change of 0.77% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.84% and for the month at 3.36%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.26%. The 52 week high reached -16.67% and the low went to 50.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -5.44%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -6.91%, and for the quarter it has been -10.73%. For the half year, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has seen performance at -13.56%. For the year to date it is -5.44%, so does a target price of 27.87 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 49.75. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 9.07, P/B is 3.59, P/cash is 20.28 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 22.26, the company has a dividend yield of 0.36%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 309.50% after being -210.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -25.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 54.17%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 41.20%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -8.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of -4.30%, and return of investment of -0.40%. Long term debt is 0.53, with total debt totaling 0.53. However Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.3 and a quick ratio of 3.3.

The gross margin is 50.90%, with the operating margin at -25.50%. A healthy profit margin of -21.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 460.07, with the number of shares float at 457.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7404.84, with the volume today at 668365. The related volume is 0.52. The day high today has been -10.06% and the low, 11.30%. The GAP is 0.77%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.