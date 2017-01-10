High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Campbell Soup Company, (NYSE: CPB), with a large market cap of 18416.15. Campbell Soup Company is in the industry Processed & Packaged Goods and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Campbell Soup Company’s price right now is 59.94 (a change of 0.32% and change from open, -0.18%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.12% and for the month at 1.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.21%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.32%. The 52 week high reached -10.47% and the low went to 19.97%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.43%, and for the quarter it has been 11.56%. For the half year, Campbell Soup Company has seen performance at -9.32%. For the year to date it is -0.62%, so does a target price of 58.77 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Campbell Soup Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 28.13, combined with a forward P/E of 18.52. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.05, P/S is 2.31, P/B is 11.58, P/cash is 63.5 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.88.

With a current trading price of 59.94, the company has a dividend yield of 2.34%, representing a payout ratio of 60.10%. The EPS is at 2.12, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.91% after being -14.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -4.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.57%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 51.50%.

Campbell Soup Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 41.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.30%, and return of investment of 13.00%. Long term debt is 1.45, with total debt totaling 2.26. However Campbell Soup Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 35.70%, with the operating margin at 13.50%. A healthy profit margin of 8.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 43.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 308.22, with the number of shares float at 181.62.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1932.07, with the volume today at 310597. The related volume is 0.92. The day high today has been -1.89% and the low, 14.64%. The GAP is 0.50%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.