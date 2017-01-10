High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, (NYSE: CP), with a large market cap of 21430.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is in the industry Railroads and sector Services. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1983. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s price right now is 146.64 (a change of 0.79% and change from open, 0.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.69% and for the month at 1.89%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.29%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.08%. The 52 week high reached -6.32% and the low went to 52.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.91%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.74%, and for the quarter it has been -4.09%. For the half year, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has seen performance at 9.95%. For the year to date it is 1.91%, so does a target price of 162.45 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.1, combined with a forward P/E of 15.94. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.29, P/S is 4.51, P/B is 6.07, P/cash is 275.1 and finally P/Free cash flow is 80.72.

With a current trading price of 146.64, the company has a dividend yield of 1.04%, representing a payout ratio of 16.80%. The EPS is at 7.62, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.91% after being -0.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.36%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -9.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 31.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.90%, and return of investment of 15.10%. Long term debt is 1.82, with total debt totaling 1.9. However Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 88.30%, with the operating margin at 40.40%. A healthy profit margin of 24.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 67.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 147.3, with the number of shares float at 146.1.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 796.72, with the volume today at 86005. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -6.19% and the low, 5.55%. The GAP is 0.59%.

