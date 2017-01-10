High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Capital One Financial Corporation, (NYSE: COF), with a large market cap of 42067.39. Capital One Financial Corporation is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/16/1994. Capital One Financial Corporation’s price right now is 87.78 (a change of 0.39% and change from open, -0.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.79% and for the month at 1.73%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.47%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 20.75%. The 52 week high reached -4.21% and the low went to 53.67%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.39%, and for the quarter it has been 20.36%. For the half year, Capital One Financial Corporation has seen performance at 33.50%. For the year to date it is 0.23%, so does a target price of 92.35 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Capital One Financial Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.46, combined with a forward P/E of 11.1. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.17, P/S is 1.89, P/B is 0.91, P/cash is 4.63 and finally P/Free cash flow is 4.42.

With a current trading price of 87.78, the company has a dividend yield of 1.83%, representing a payout ratio of 22.60%. The EPS is at 7.02, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.77% after being -7.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.10%, and return of investment of 14.60%. Long term debt is 0.88, with total debt totaling 0.88. However Capital One Financial Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 64.20%. A healthy profit margin of 16.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 481.1, with the number of shares float at 471.49.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3716.98, with the volume today at 331910. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -4.21% and the low, 22.74%. The GAP is 0.42%.

