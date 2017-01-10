High Market Cap Stock of the Day – CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is CarMax Inc., (NYSE: KMX), with a large market cap of 12396.53. CarMax Inc. is in the industry Auto Dealerships and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/4/1997. CarMax Inc.’s price right now is 66.21 (a change of 1.56% and change from open, 1.84%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.57% and for the month at 2.62%. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.82%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 20.61%. The 52 week high reached -2.06% and the low went to 60.50%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.24%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.81%, and for the quarter it has been 24.57%. For the half year, CarMax Inc. has seen performance at 22.26%. For the year to date it is 1.24%, so does a target price of 66.93 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether CarMax Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.58, combined with a forward P/E of 18.31. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.55, P/S is 0.8, P/B is 4.09, P/cash is 523.06 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 66.21, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 3.17, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.37% after being 11.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.32%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.60%.

CarMax Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.10%, and return of investment of 4.60%. Long term debt is 3.81, with total debt totaling 3.92. However CarMax Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 13.60%, with the operating margin at 6.40%. A healthy profit margin of 4.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 190.16, with the number of shares float at 185.84.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2268.18, with the volume today at 266093. The related volume is 0.67. The day high today has been -2.06% and the low, 39.38%. The GAP is -0.28%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.